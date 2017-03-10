Thursday, March 9 Michigan high school basketball scores, stats

BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverview Gabriel Richard 68, Universal Academy 37

Tim Augustyniak led with 11 points for Richard (18-3). Matt Silka added 11. Kahleb Saif scored nine points in the loss for Academy (5-14).

Utica Ford 73, L’Anse Creuse 48

Alek Ivanovic led with 22 points for Ford (14-8) while Alex Iafrate added 11. Donnie Schuster scored 12 points. Andrew Salter scored 15 points for Creuse (8-13).

Birmingham Roeper 41, Centerline Math & Science 22

Evan Akkashian scored 21 points for Roeper while Jacob Galdley added 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS B

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 59, Dearborn Henry Ford 26

Rozhane Wells put up 13 points and four steals for Prep (25-0) to become regional champions for Class B. Adrianne Anderson scored 13 points. Lauryn Carroll added 12 points. Lauren Whitford scored 10 points for Ford (19-6).

CLASS A

Farmington Hills Mercy 35, (20-5) Walled Lake Western 14

Jackie Bower scored nine for Mercy (22-3) in the Class A regional final. Kailee Ford scored six points in the loss for Western.

Mercy girls storm into quarterfinals

Macomb Dakota 63, Fenton 51

Emily Langolf scored 26 points for Dakota (19-6) as they sealed the regional championship in Class A. Sara Bieniewitv added 19 points. Aly Lenz put up 13 points in the loss for Fenton (18-7) while Taylor Mowery added 12.