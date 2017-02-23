Thursday night basketball postponements and cancellations

POSTPONEMENTS/SCHEDULE CHANGES

Boys: Baltic boys basketball game scheduled for this afternoon has been cancelled. If school is on Friday, games will be tomorrow night.

Boys: Vermillion-Dakota Valley cancelled

Boys: Tea vs. Beresford postponed to Friday.

Boys: Roosevelt-Watertown has been moved up to a 5:30 p.m. start Thursday night.

Girls: EPJ vs. Lennox postponed to Saturday 3 p.m.

Girls: Vermillion-Dakota Valley has been postponed to Monday at 7 p.m.

Girls: Region 3A at Tea postponed to Saturday. 6:30 p.m.: S.F. Christian vs. Dell Rapids; 8 p.m. – Madison vs. Flandreau Public