Thursday updates from the Iowa girls basketball tournament

CLASS 1A SEMIFINAL

Springville 61, Kingsley-Pierson 43

Defending state champion Springville earned a repeat trip to Friday’s title game by beating Kingsley-Pierson in a semifinal Thursday.

Mikayla Nachazel scored 32 points for No. 1-ranked Springville (24-2).

RELATED: Interactive state tourney brackets and results

No. 7 Kingsley-Pierson (24-2), which also lost to Springville in last year’s state tournament, was led by Allison Bailey’s 14 points. Bradi Harvey added 10.

Springville took a 10-0 lead at the start of the game.

Nachazel hit 13 of 19 field-goal attempts and six of seven free throws. She earned Des Moines Register All-Iowa honors last year.

Rylee Menster added 11 points for Springville. The Orioles will play in the state final at 6 p.m. Friday at Wells Fargo Arena. The last team to win back-to-back 1A titles was Rock Valley from 2002-03.

Kingsley-Pierson (43) — Harvey 10, Jensen 8, Goodwin 5, Bailey 14, Hirschman 6. Also played—Schmid, Dunne, Seggerman, Wurth, Barto. Totals 13 14-19.

Springville (61) — Kane 2, Menster 11, Wagaman 9, Jaeger 3, Nachazel 32, Johnson 4. Also played—Nulle, Gloeckner, Chapman, Boland. Totals 24 13-21.

Kingsley-Pierson…8 8 17 10—43

Springville…20 17 12 12—61

3-point goals—KP 3 (Harvey 2, Goodwin), Springville 0. Fouls—KP 19, S 15. Fouled out—Jensen, Bailey.

Turkey Valley 48, Exira-EHK 46, OT

Photo gallery: Photos: Turkey Valley holds off Exira in OT

In the first overtime game of the week, No. 2 Turkey Valley outlasted No. 3 Exira-EHK, 48-46, to advance to the Class 1A championship game Friday night. It’ll be a rematch from last year against top-ranked Springville. The Orioles won, 49-48, last season.

Kayla Gebel (13), Elli Winter (13) and Shelby Reicks (10) each scored double-figures in the Spartans’ balanced attack. Reicks and Gebel scored all six of their points in overtime.

Sophia Peppers paced Exira-EHK (24-2) with 21 points and Kealey Nelson added 12.

The Spartans (23-2) led by as many as seven in the third quarter, but their 11 turnovers in the second half and overtime let Turkey Valley claw back into, and ultimately win, this one. Turkey Valley committed six turnovers in the second half and just one in overtime.

Neither team made a 3-pointer, combining to go 0-for-20 from long range.

Both teams were shooting in the low 20s after one quarter. Turkey Valley pulled its mark up to 40 percent (20-for-50) and the Trojans brought theirs up to 37 percent (18-for-49).

Turkey Valley (48) — Gebel 13, Winter 13, Shelby Reicks 10, Kuennen 8, Nymeyer 2, Schuchhardt 2. Also played — Kassidy Reicks, Baumier.

Exira-EHK (46) — Peppers 21, Nelson 12, Caniglia 5, Rasmussen 4, Walker 3, Burmeister 1. Also played — Sadie Schultes, Ellie Schultes.

Turkey Valley…9 8 15 10 6

Exira-EHK…8 16 5 13 4

3-point field goals—TV 0, E-EHK 0. Fouls—TV 14, E-EHK 15. Fouled out— TV none, E-EHK Burmeister.