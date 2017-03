Thursday Updates: Western Christian rolls over Camanche, reaches 2A title game

Class 2A Semifinals

Western Christian (Hull) 94, Camanche 44

The Camanche boys’ basketball team learned first hand why Western Christian (Hull) has won two of the past three Class 2A state titles, and will be playing for a third on Friday night.

The Wolfpack dismantled the Indians 94-44, in the first 2A state semifinal on Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. Western Christian, now 23-2 on the year, will get a chance to win its ninth state title, and its third in the past four years, at 8:05 p.m. Friday.

The game was all Western from the beginning. Ben Gesink took the Wolfpack’s first five shots, hitting three. Soon, Western uncorked a 32-7 run during the first half, giving it a 53-25 halftime lead. The onslaught continued into the second half.

As a team, the Wolfpack shot 34-for-56 for the game, scored 42 points in the paint and 18 off fast-breaks. They outrebounded Camanche 43-19 and forced 12 turnovers that led to 17 points. Gesink ended up with 24 points. Jesse Jansma led all scorers with 27, and Jacob Vis added 16.

Camanche struggled mightily from beyond the arc during the game. The Indians shot 7-for-34 from 3-point land and were 14-for-49 overall from the field. Dylan Hundley led the way with 12 points. Camanche falls to 23-3 on the year, and will play in Friday’s 2A consolation game at 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A Semifinals

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, North Linn 53

For the second time in three years, the Gladbrook-Reinbeck boys’ basketball team will play in the Class 1A state championship game.

The Rebels knocked off previously unbeaten North Linn, 58-53, in the state semifinals on Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena. Gladbrook-Reinbeck improved to 26-2 and will play in Friday’s title game against Grand View Christian at 6:05 p.m. The Lynx fall to 26-1 overall, and will play in Friday morning’s consolation round against St. Mary’s (Remsen).

“I think experience played a role,” Gladbrook-Reinbeck coach Scott Kiburis said. “We’ve talked about that before. These guys have been in big games — state championship football games, state baseball and soccer games. Obviously, they were in the state championship game two years ago and had a lot of close games down the stretch.

“I definitely think that experience pays off.”

The Rebels opened the game on a 7-0 run. But the Lynx stormed back, thanks to a 15-3 run of their own, to lead 35-26 early in the third quarter. Gladbrook-Reinbeck chipped away at the lead and was within two points entering the fourth quarter.

That’s when senior Joe Smoldt turned it up. Smoldt scored the first five points of an 8-0 Rebel run to open the final eight minutes. He finished with a team-high 19 points and went 4-for-8 from deep. He added nine rebounds and another eight assists, many of which went to Tyler Pierce, who scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Jake Hilmer led North Linn with 20 points, but shot 7-for-21 from the field, including a 3-for-10 mark after halftime. The Lynx shot 18-for-58 for the game and missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts in the second half after draining five in the first two quarters. Ryan Miller added 15 points behind Hilmer. No other North Linn player scored more than six.

