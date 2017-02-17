Thursday's boys basketball regional results

Five of seven Brevard high school boys basketball teams stayed alive Thursday.
Melbourne, Titusville, Melbourne Central Catholic, Holy Trinity and Florida Prep all advanced on the opening night of the regional playoffs.
Melbourne won at home, 73-62 over Clermont East Ridge. Jayden Jackson’s 20 led the 23-5 Bulldogs, who will play Hagerty again in Tuesday’s 8A regional semifinal.
The Terriers advanced in Class 6A with a 56-50 win over Poinciana as Neil Hawkins scored 20 points and Romeo Crouch 14. Titusville’s next opponent will be Leesburg.
In Class 5A, both Holy Trinity and MCC won and will play each other again on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s regional basketball results
Class 8A
Melbourne 73, Clermont East Ridge 62
Class 6A
Titusville 56, Poinciana 50
Leesburg 70, Rockledge 68
Class 5A
Holy Trinity 70, Mulberry 60
Melbourne Central Catholic 70, McKeel 45
Class 2A
Florida Prep 82, Lake Wales Vanguard 46
Central Florida Christian 73, Merritt Island Christian 47
