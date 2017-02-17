Thursday's boys basketball regional results

Five of seven Brevard high school boys basketball teams stayed alive Thursday.

Melbourne, Titusville, Melbourne Central Catholic, Holy Trinity and Florida Prep all advanced on the opening night of the regional playoffs.

Melbourne won at home, 73-62 over Clermont East Ridge. Jayden Jackson’s 20 led the 23-5 Bulldogs, who will play Hagerty again in Tuesday’s 8A regional semifinal.

The Terriers advanced in Class 6A with a 56-50 win over Poinciana as Neil Hawkins scored 20 points and Romeo Crouch 14. Titusville’s next opponent will be Leesburg.

In Class 5A, both Holy Trinity and MCC won and will play each other again on Tuesday.

Class 8A

Melbourne 73, Clermont East Ridge 62

Class 6A

Titusville 56, Poinciana 50

Leesburg 70, Rockledge 68

Class 5A

Holy Trinity 70, Mulberry 60

Melbourne Central Catholic 70, McKeel 45

Class 2A

Florida Prep 82, Lake Wales Vanguard 46

Central Florida Christian 73, Merritt Island Christian 47

