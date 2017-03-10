Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Tennis

Thursday's Kentucky Prep Sports Roundup

Here’s a look at scores and stats from softball, baseball, tennis and lacrosse action around Louisville from Thursday, March 9:

Eastern Eagles shortstop Tedi Nunn can't handle the throw to 2nd base in the bottom of the 5th allowing Ballard Bruins' Kristen Klimesh to make it safely to 2nd.. 25 May, 2016

Eastern Eagles shortstop Tedi Nunn can’t handle the throw to 2nd base in the bottom of the 5th allowing Ballard Bruins’ Kristen Klimesh to make it safely to 2nd.. 25 May, 2016

SOFTBALL

EASTERN 14, SACRED HEART 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eagles (1-0) overtook the Valkyries (0-1), 14-4. The Eagles got off to a great start in the first inning, outscoring the Valkyries 7-0, and holding them scoreless for another four innings. Tedi Nunn went 2 for 3 at bat with three RBIs, while Peyton Mills added two RBIs on a double and a triple. Claire Ely went 1 for 3 at bat with an RBI for the Valkyries.

EASTERN 734 0x – 14 15 2

SACRED HEART 000 04 – 4 3 3

WP: Brittany Ernst (0-0) 2IP, 0H, 0R, K, 0BB

LP: Emma Burnett (0-1) 4IP, 15H, 14R, 8ER, K, 2BB

EASTERN (1-0): Morgan Willoughby (3-3, 2B, RBI, 2R), Tedi Nunn (2-3, 2B, 3RBI, 2R), Peyton Mills (2-3, 3B, 2B, 2RBI, R), Meagan McVicker (2-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2R).

SACRED HEART (0-1): Claire Ely (1-3, B, RBI), Alley Puckett (1-3, B, R).

SOUTH OLDHAM 10, MOORE 0

MOORE 000 00 – 0 3 4

SOUTH OLDHAM 710 2x – 10 7 1

WP: Jordan Poppleton (1-0) 4IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 5K

LP: Josie Falone (0-1) 4IP, 7H, 10R, 4ER, 2BB, 1K

SOUTH OLDHAM (1-0): Shayla Reid (1-3, 3RBI), Keirstin Kennedy (3-3, 4RBI, 3R)

OLDHAM CO. 20, FAIRDALE 4

FAIRDALE 030 1 – 4 6 4

OLDHAM CO. 475 4 – 20 17 0

WP: Allison Vaipando (1-0) 3IP, 4H, 3ER, 2K, 6BB

LP: K. Brewer (0-1) 2IP, 8H, 11ER, 0K, BB

FAIRDALE (0-1): A. Gary (2-4), A. Brooks (1-2, 2B, R), K. Lane (1-2, HR)

OLDHAM CO. (1-0): Allie Williams (2-4, 2B, 2R), Taylor Sheller (2-4, 2B, 2R), Haley Springer (2-4, 3R), DeLaney Sowell (3-4, 2 2B, 4R), Elana Ornelas (2-4, 3B, 4R), Taylor Jackson (2-4, 3B, 3R)

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN 14, IROQUOIS 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – An offensive explosion propelled the Trojans (1-0) to a season-opening victory over the Raiders (0-1). The Trojans were led by doubles from Justin Bowles, Trevor Flood, and Jonluk Cancel, with each adding an RBI as well. Chris Mucker had a double to drive in the lone run for the Raiders. Justin Bowles picked up the win, throwing 11 strikeouts, allowing one hit and one earned-run, and walking just two in just three and one-third innings pitched.

IROQUOIS 010 00 – 1 3 5

SOUTHERN 507 02 – 14 9 2

WP: Justin Bowles (1-0) 3 1/3IP, H, ER, 11K, 2BB

LP: Anthony Jones (0-1) 3IP, 8H, 11R, 6ER, 2K, 3BB

IROQUOIS (0-1): Chris Mucker (1-2, 2B, RBI)

SOUTHERN (1-0): Justin Bowles (2-3, 2B, RBI), Trevor Flood (1-3, 2B, RBI), Jonluk Cancel (2-3, 2B, RBI), David Guerrero (2-3, RBI)

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News