Thursday's Kentucky Prep Sports Roundup

Here’s a look at scores and stats from softball, baseball, tennis and lacrosse action around Louisville from Thursday, March 9:

SOFTBALL

EASTERN 14, SACRED HEART 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eagles (1-0) overtook the Valkyries (0-1), 14-4. The Eagles got off to a great start in the first inning, outscoring the Valkyries 7-0, and holding them scoreless for another four innings. Tedi Nunn went 2 for 3 at bat with three RBIs, while Peyton Mills added two RBIs on a double and a triple. Claire Ely went 1 for 3 at bat with an RBI for the Valkyries.

EASTERN 734 0x – 14 15 2

SACRED HEART 000 04 – 4 3 3

WP: Brittany Ernst (0-0) 2IP, 0H, 0R, K, 0BB

LP: Emma Burnett (0-1) 4IP, 15H, 14R, 8ER, K, 2BB

EASTERN (1-0): Morgan Willoughby (3-3, 2B, RBI, 2R), Tedi Nunn (2-3, 2B, 3RBI, 2R), Peyton Mills (2-3, 3B, 2B, 2RBI, R), Meagan McVicker (2-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2R).

SACRED HEART (0-1): Claire Ely (1-3, B, RBI), Alley Puckett (1-3, B, R).

SOUTH OLDHAM 10, MOORE 0

MOORE 000 00 – 0 3 4

SOUTH OLDHAM 710 2x – 10 7 1

WP: Jordan Poppleton (1-0) 4IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 5K

LP: Josie Falone (0-1) 4IP, 7H, 10R, 4ER, 2BB, 1K

SOUTH OLDHAM (1-0): Shayla Reid (1-3, 3RBI), Keirstin Kennedy (3-3, 4RBI, 3R)

OLDHAM CO. 20, FAIRDALE 4

FAIRDALE 030 1 – 4 6 4

OLDHAM CO. 475 4 – 20 17 0

WP: Allison Vaipando (1-0) 3IP, 4H, 3ER, 2K, 6BB

LP: K. Brewer (0-1) 2IP, 8H, 11ER, 0K, BB

FAIRDALE (0-1): A. Gary (2-4), A. Brooks (1-2, 2B, R), K. Lane (1-2, HR)

OLDHAM CO. (1-0): Allie Williams (2-4, 2B, 2R), Taylor Sheller (2-4, 2B, 2R), Haley Springer (2-4, 3R), DeLaney Sowell (3-4, 2 2B, 4R), Elana Ornelas (2-4, 3B, 4R), Taylor Jackson (2-4, 3B, 3R)

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN 14, IROQUOIS 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – An offensive explosion propelled the Trojans (1-0) to a season-opening victory over the Raiders (0-1). The Trojans were led by doubles from Justin Bowles, Trevor Flood, and Jonluk Cancel, with each adding an RBI as well. Chris Mucker had a double to drive in the lone run for the Raiders. Justin Bowles picked up the win, throwing 11 strikeouts, allowing one hit and one earned-run, and walking just two in just three and one-third innings pitched.

IROQUOIS 010 00 – 1 3 5

SOUTHERN 507 02 – 14 9 2

WP: Justin Bowles (1-0) 3 1/3IP, H, ER, 11K, 2BB

LP: Anthony Jones (0-1) 3IP, 8H, 11R, 6ER, 2K, 3BB

IROQUOIS (0-1): Chris Mucker (1-2, 2B, RBI)

SOUTHERN (1-0): Justin Bowles (2-3, 2B, RBI), Trevor Flood (1-3, 2B, RBI), Jonluk Cancel (2-3, 2B, RBI), David Guerrero (2-3, RBI)