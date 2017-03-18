Tickets on sale for Wisconsin High School Sports Awards

The Lambeau Field Atrium will provide the backdrop for a celebration that will recognize many of the state’s best prep athletes.

And you’re invited.

General admission tickets for the upcoming Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show are on sale. The cost is $35 per ticket, and they can be purchased online at sportsawards.wisconsinmedia.com.

The red carpet event, sponsored by Bellin Health and Festival Foods, supported by Mills Fleet Farm, Forefront Dermatology and Nicolet National Bank and presented by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, will take place May 12 as standout athletes, coaches and teams from high schools in the Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids markets will be honored for their achievements during the 2016-17 school year.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews will be the featured guest. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello will host.

The Atrium will open at 7 p.m., with the awards show set to begin at 8 p.m.

Nominated fall athletes should have been notified by their coach or athletic director and given instruction on how to RSVP. Winter and spring nominees will be announced soon.

Event details, which includes the list of our fall nominees and RSVP information, can be found at sportsawards.wisconsinmedia.com.

