Tigers improve to 11-1 after downing Warriors

A pair of Class AA heavyweights squared off Monday in Harrisburg as the top-ranked Tigers welcomed No. 3 Washington. Although the matchup featured two of the top teams in the state’s highest class, Harrisburg held on for it’s 11th straight victory, 62-55.

The Tigers (11-1) overcame a sluggish fourth quarter shooting effort and nailed free throws down the stretch to seal the win. Harrisburg led by nine at the end of the third quarter and opened the fourth quarter with a huge momentum boost when Jeniah Ugofsky scored and was fouled just eight seconds into the quarter.

The home crowd roared on the play, and the Tigers looked to cruise the rest of the way. But Washington dug in defensively, and over the next five minutes, Harrisburg failed to connect on a field goal.

With 2:35 to play and Harrisburg in the midst of its scoring slump from the floor, head coach Nick Mayer used a timeout as Washington (8-4) had cut the gap to 50-47 when Taylor VanderVelde scored for the Warriors.

“We needed to get the ball into the paint,” Mayer said. “They do a great job on the defensive glass and we weren’t getting any second chances. We needed to get it inside and make them guard us a little bit.”

The Tigers heard the message loud and clear, and coming out of the timeout, the ball went immediately inside to Ugofsky who drilled a shot in the paint, ending Harrisburg’s drought and giving the Tigers some momentum entering the final two minutes. Ugofsky finished with nine points and ten rebounds, but the Tigers were led in scoring by Sami Slaughter and Sydney Halling with 13 points each.

VanderVeldej, who led the Warriors with 19 points and five rebounds, scored moments later to again cut the Harrisburg lead to three, but Autumn Steffen buried a 3-pointer with 1:25 to play essentially sealing the win. The Tigers went 11-for-15 in the final quarter from the free throw line, including a 7-for-10 effort in the final two minutes.

“I was proud of kids for fighting through that tough-shooting fourth quarter,” Mayer said. “We hit some big shots at the end and some free throws down the stretch. A team like Washington is going to take some things away from you and we weren’t getting inside. You have to adjust and I think we did an okay job with that.”

To Washington’s credit, they battled to the end and went to a full-court press over the final minute, trailing by six. Harrisburg handled the pressure, but was pushed for the first time in several games. The Tigers entered the game with an average margin of victory of 15.6 points per game, and that includes an 18-point margin over their last five outings.

“We’ve seen a little full court pressure this year, but we’re a pretty veteran team and they’ve handled it those close situations,” Mayer said of Washington’s late game full court pressure.

“I was proud of our demeanor and keeping our composure. We took care of it and hit some free throws down the stretch.”

The long ball was flying early as the teams combined for five 3-pointers in the first quarter. Over the final three quarters, the teams combined for only five more. Washington looked comfortable to start, despite facing the No. 1 ranked team in the state on the road. The Warriors built a 10-3 lead when Kelsi Kearney hit one of her four 3-pointers on the night with 4:58 to play in the opening frame.

But the Tigers went on a 14-4 after Kearney’s basket to take a 17-14 lead early in the second quarter when Ugofsky scored. Harrisburg got it to a six-point lead minutes later on a Sydney Halling 3-pointer to make it 27-21 with 2:25 to play.

WASHINGTON (8-4)

Kelsi Kearney 4 0-0 10, Jada Cunningham 1 3-8 5, Taylor VanderVelde 2 8-8 19, Maham Shah 2 2 1-1 5, Emily VanBrockern 1 1-2 3, Brynn Heinert 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Fischer 0 0-0 0, Olivia Gasca 0 0-0 0, Peyton Rymerson 1 0-0 2, Lily Bartling 3 5-6 11, Megan Nolan 0 0-0 0, Jami Samiya 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-19 55.

HARRISBURG (11-1)

Autumn Steffen 2 3-4 9, Sami Slaughter 5 3-5 13, Bailey Pickering 3 3-4 12, Jeniah Ugofsky 4 1-3 9, Sydney Halling 3 5-6 13, Lauren Van Holland 1 0-0 2, Mac Mertz 1 0-0 2, Sadie Roth 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 15-22 62.

Washington 14 25 37 55

Harrisburg 13 29 44 62

3-point goals – SFW 3 (Kearney 2), Harrisburg 7 (Pickering 3). Rebounds – SFW 41 (Shah 9), Harrisburg 36 (Ugofsky 10). Assists – SFW 14 (Cunningham 7), Harrisburg 4 (Steffen 1, Slaughter 1, Pickering 1, Halling 1). Steals – SFW 2 (Cunningham 2), Harrisburg 5 (Ugofsky 3). Blocked Shots – SFW 1 (Shah), Harrisburg 3 (Ugofsky 2. Turnovers – SFW 11, Harrisburg 7. Total fouls – SFW 18, Harrisburg 14. Fouled Out – VanderVelde (SFW).