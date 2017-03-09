Tim Salmon has new appreciation of Latin American baseball players

Former major league baseball player Tim Salmon was among a party of 36 from Scottsdale Christian Academy who interrupted the early part of the high school baseball season with a missions trip to the Dominican Republic.

After going 4-1 in the Fountain Hills tournament to begin the season, Salmon took 18 of his players, along with 10 softball players, and the rest coaches and chaperones, to the Dominican Republic through Score International.

“We were hoping the whole takeaway would be about the mission, instead of the baseball,” Salmon said. “It’s a poor country. There are a lot of needs to be met. But we were blown away by how baseball is in their culture. They’re playing any time of the day. They have practice going on all the time.

“These kids came away with good recognition for the passion and the hunger to play baseball.”

Salmon had a long, successful career with the California Angels, playing with and against players from the Dominican Republic. But the trip opened his eyes.

“I have a whole new appreciation for every Latin American player I played with or saw, how they came through the ranks,” he said. “When you’re over there and you see some of the villages you see the in, living in that life, you realize how much you have in the states.”

Going indoors

Rio Rico senior distance runner Allie Schadler will compete indoors in New York on Sunday for the first time in what figures to be the biggest track event of her season.

The state cross country record holder will run in the 2 mile in the New Balance Indoor Nationals against Nike national cross country champion Brie Oakley of Grandview High in Colorado. The race starts at 11:10 a.m. Arizona time.

“She has never run in indoors before so that will be a different experience for her but one she is looking forward to,” said Stephen Schadler, Allie’s father and coach. “Indoor track is very big in the Midwest and East Coast and running in New York City is always an experience. Shorter straights, banked curves and lots of pushing and jostling. Should be fun.”

Chandler stuns

Chandler (10-2) sent shock waves through the boys volleyball state by capturing its own Wolf Howl Invitational last weekend, beating Gilbert Highland 25-16, 21-25, 16-14 in the final for the Gold Division. The Wolves handed Phoenix Brophy Prep (10-1) its only loss in the semifinals.

In preseason, coach Bobby Robson, a Chandler alum, felt Highland, Gilbert Perry, Brophy, Anthem Boulder Creek and Phoenix Desert Vista were among the upper echelon. He listed his team among the next tier.

“Great historic win for our program and for these kids,” Robson said. “Now we need to move on and continue to work hard for future success and the ultimate goal.”

That would be to win state. Chandler has never won a boys state volleyball title.

In the Silver Division, Boulder Creek beat Mesa 25-19, 25-19.

Chandler Basha won the Bronze Division, beating Chandler Seton 27-25, 25-22.

Chandler’s Johnny Bowles was named the Most Valuable Player.

All-tournament team:

Bryce Fraughton, Highland; Zachary Fowkes, Gilbert Higley; Trevor Weary, Phoenix Horizon Honors; Blake Fillmore, Perry; Matt Werner, Brophy; McLain Mott, Cienega.

