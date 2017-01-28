Top 20 all-purpose back T.J. Green commits to Utah after Oregon State decommitment

If you watched the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series , you are familiar with Chandler (Ariz.) running back T.J. Green.

Green ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns as Chandler (Ariz.) capped a 13-2 season with an impressive 44-24 win against Valdosta (Ga.). He also high-fived a security guard as he ran through the end zone on a long touchdown.

At the time, Green was an Oregon State commit. He decommitted earlier this week after a visit to Utah and committed to the Utes on Saturday morning via Twitter.

Entering the GEICO series, Green had rushed for 2,084 yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 9 yards per carry, and caught 13 passes for 277 yards and four scores.

He is ranked as the No. 19 all-purpose back in the Class of 2017 by the 247Sports Composite.