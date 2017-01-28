Menu

Football

Top 20 all-purpose back T.J. Green commits to Utah after Oregon State decommitment

Dec 23, 2016 -- Frisco, TX, U.S.A -- GEICO State Champions Bowl Series. -- Chandler Wolves running back Tj Green (4) carries the ball against the Valdosta Wildcats during the second half. Chandler won 44-24. Photo by Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Images, Gannett ORG XMIT: US 135851 GEICO preps 12/23/201 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Chandler running back T.J. Green carries the ball against Valdosta (Photo: Ray Carlin, USA TODAY Sports)

If you watched the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, you are familiar with Chandler (Ariz.) running back T.J. Green.

Green ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns as Chandler (Ariz.) capped a 13-2 season with an impressive 44-24 win against Valdosta  (Ga.). He also high-fived a security guard as he ran through the end zone on a long touchdown.

At the time, Green was an Oregon State commit. He decommitted earlier this week after a visit to Utah and committed to the Utes on Saturday morning via Twitter.

Entering the GEICO series, Green had rushed for 2,084 yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 9 yards per carry, and caught 13 passes for 277 yards and four scores.

He is ranked as the No. 19 all-purpose back in the Class of 2017 by the 247Sports Composite.

