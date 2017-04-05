Tlachac has big day in Lux-Casco win | Baseball Rdp

LUXEMBURG – Austin Tlachac had a big day at the plate for the Luxemburg-Casco baseball team, going 3-for-3 with four RBI, four runs and two stolen bases in a 14-1, five-inning win over Little Chute on Tuesday.

Kyle Routhieaux, Jake Thyes, Mitch Jandrin and Anthony Otradovec each scored two runs for Luxemburg-Casco.

Bryce Te Kulve picked up the victory on the mound, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings, striking out five.

Coleman 13, Wausaukee 3 (5)

WAUSAUKEE – The Cougars used a five-run third inning to win the M&O Conference matchup.

Austin Marquardt and Tyler Huberty each scored three runs and drove in two for Coleman, while Matt Osterberg and Jake Steeno each picked up three RBI.

Marquardt earned the victory for the Cougars, throwing three scoreless innings and striking out three with just one hit.

Andrew Schroeder, Matthew Delfosse and Aiden Shaw all scored runs for the Rangers.

Niagara 11,

Peshtigo 0 (5)

PESHTIGO – The Badgers’ offense scored nine runs and never cruised from there for the M&O win.

Landon Kaldor went a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, while Jacob Bousley added two RBI on two hits for Niagara. Anthony Hansen also added an RBI and run scored on one hit. Hansen was the winning pitcher, throwing three innings with one hit and five strikeouts.

Josh Biegler, Cam Naffke and Cole Tackmier each had a hit for Peshtigo.

Crivitz 11,

Lena/STAA 1

CRIVITZ – Jaden Werner threw a complete game, striking out eight, and scored three runs for the Wolverines in the M&O Conference matchup.

Jakob Voss also scored three runs for Crivitz, while Kershaw Stumbris and Aaron Tormey each scored two. Tommy Sawinski went 3-for-4 and drove in four at the plate for the Wolverines.

Jack Farley was the starter for Lena/STAA, going 3.1 innings and gave up six runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out seven.