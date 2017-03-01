TMZ: QB prospect Matt Corral transferred because of fight with Wayne Gretzky's son

There may be more clarity about the reason why USC quarterback commit Matt Corral, the former star passer at Oaks Christian who will instead suit up for Long Beach Poly in 2017, left his past school. Intriguingly, it has a strong celebrity component.

According to TMZ Sports, Corral — a top-10 overall prospect in the Class of 2018 — left Oaks Christian following a fight with Tristan Gretzky, the son of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. The incident allegedly took place at a school basketball game and was witnessed by numerous onlookers, precipitating his departure.

Corral notably fired a broadside at Oaks Christian on Twitter shortly after his departure, declaring in a since-deleted tweet that the school was “biased towards money.” That’s a clear reference to the Gretzky family, which has sent three children to the $30,000 annual tuition school, and where Wayne Gretzky is a prominent donor.

All seems to be working out well for Corral, who was quickly embraced by the Poly fanatics upon arrival. As for the younger Gretzky? He’s a golfer at Oaks Christian, and there’s no report that his involvement in the incident with Corral will cost him any time this spring.