Former Shawnee (Okla.) coach Todd Boyer presented with ALL-USA Baseball COY trophy

Todd Boyer, who last year led Shawnee (Okla.) to a 40-0 record, its third consecutive 5A state title and the No. 1 spot in the Super 25 baseball rankings, was presented Friday with the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Coach of the Year trophy.

Boyer was honored during Shawnee’s football game.

This was Boyer’s last season as baseball coach at Shawnee. It was announced in June that Kevin Paxson would take over as head coach.

Boyer is the school’s athletic director.

In 19 seasons at the helm of the baseball team, Boyer led the Wolves to a 277-130 record and 16 state tournament appearances.