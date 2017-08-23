Toledo-area assistant football coach arrested for distributing child pornography

An Ohio assistant football coach has been arrested for allegedly obtaining and distributing child pornography, with some of the images and videos proving particularly disturbing.

As reported by the Toledo Blade, 50-year-old Russell Smith, an assistant football coach at Springfield (Ohio) High, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for possessing and distributing child pornography. He was immediately placed on leave after charges were initially filed on August 10.

Springfield Asst. FB Coach Russell Smith facing child porn charges. Placed on leave, termination likely after next board meeting. pic.twitter.com/aPR1Uchm3o — Jim Nelson (@JimNelson24) August 22, 2017

Smith reportedly admitted that he had downloaded child pornography for the prior 18 months when questioned by police. Some of the images and footage he obtained were allegedly particularly graphic and disturbing, per the Blade.

“Mr. Smith’s computer files included images of children as young as 8 being sexually abused or raped, court documents allege. … “He told the officers he regretting looking at the files but ‘couldn’t pull himself away from them,’ the affidavit states.”

Smith is being held in Lucas County jail, where he will remain as he awaits sentencing after being ordered held by U.S. District Court Judge Jack Zouhary.