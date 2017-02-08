Tolleson beats Brophy Prep in PKs to advance to 6A boys soccer final

After receiving a No. 5 seed in the 6A Conference boys soccer playoffs despite going undefeated, Tolleson felt slighted.

And yet, Tolleson is headed to the championship game after beating No. 1 Phoenix Brophy Prep for the first time since 1988 on Tuesday at Gilbert Campo Verde.

Senior goal keeper Alan Cazares, who didn’t play last year because of club ball, stopped shots from Deric Hall and Carter Clemmensen, Brophy’s best player, in penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie couldn’t be settled in two 10-minute overtimes.

Tolleson (20-0), which will play either Gilbert at noon on Saturday in the final at Campo Verde, made all four of its penalty-kick attempts.

Gilbert beat defending state champion Chandler Hamilton on penalty kicks after a 3-3 tie and two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods. Gilbert, avenging last year’s state championship loss to the Huskies, was led by Danny Baca’s three goals. Hamilton missed three penalty kicks in the PK phase.

Josh Drack, last year’s azcentral sports’ Player of the Year, rallied Hamilton from a 3-0 deficit in the second half with two goals, including a penalty kick with 1:58 left that tied it at 3-3 to force overtime.

Cesar Martinez’s penalty kick with six minutes left in regulation helped Tolleson force overtime.

Tolleson came into this tournament with a chip on its shoulder. Coach Ben Andronic figured at worst his team would be seeded third. That fifth seed cost Tolleson a quarterfinal match at home.

“My first year here, people were like, ‘Who are you guys?’ ” Andronic said. “I said, ‘We’re Tolleson.’ They’re like, ‘Where is that?’ That’s been our motto for our whole program, ‘Let’s show them where Tolleson is located.’

“I know we won a state championship in 2009. But we want to win one in the highest division.”

Cazares was phenomenal throughout Tuesday’s semifinal win, blocking point-blank shots.

He played behind two other goalkeepers his first two years of high school, then played on a national club team last season.

“He’s been the rock of our defense,” Andronic said. “I know penalties can go either way. We practice them every day at the end of practice. … I’m happy that Alan was on the receiving end of that last one.”

Cazares felt confident when the game went to penalty kicks.

“We practice hard for this,” he said. “When we tied it up, I thought we could win this. They’re a good team. They played tough all the way.”

Brophy Prep (17-5-1) had chances to put the game away in the second half with a 2-1 lead.

Connor McCabe had his shot deflected near the net. A little later, Clemmensen wasn’t able to put away a shot from about 20 yards out.

With 17 minutes left, Brophy had its best chance. But Karl Bercy’s header close to the net off a great feed from Clemmensen sailed over the goal.

Clemmensen’s goal had given Brophy a 2-1 lead five minutes into the second half.

Tolleson, which scored 108 goals in 19 matches, dominated play in the final 10 minutes of regulation, but could only convert the PK.

With three minutes to play, Moises Palacios missed a pass at the center of the field from about 20 yards out with only the goalie in front of him.

A little later, Palacios’s shot near the goal sailed away.

Brophy goalkeeper Willis Rice’s save of a Luis Uribe blast inside two minutes of the second OT forced penalty kicks.

4A boys semifinals

Scottsdale Coronado defeated Yuma Gila Ridge 1-0 on a penalty kick by Irvin Garcia with five minutes left to advance to Saturday’s championship game at Gilbert Williams Field at 11:30 a.m. against Tucson Salpointe Catholic, a 2-1 semifinal winner over Scottsdale Saguaro.

