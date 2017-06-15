Tom Crean's son, Jim Harbaugh's nephew picked in 35th round of MLB Draft

As the MLB Draft passed the threshold for pick 1,000, it was easy to assume all the bright lights and familiar names of the 2017 MLB Draft were already taken. That wasn’t quite the case.

With the 1,047th overall pick, the Chicago White Sox selected right handed pitcher Riley Crean from Bloomington North (Ind.) High. Crean is the son of former Indiana basketball coach Tom Crean and the nephew of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh; Crean is married to Harbaugh’s sister.

The younger Crean has signed to play baseball with his hometown Indiana Hoosiers, but the lure of the White Sox could potentially draw him toward professional baseball. He wouldn’t be due a significant signing bonus as a pick late on Day 3 of the draft, but with his father’s financial history he might not need a major signing bonus to justify competing.

Then again, there’s a reason why Crean wasn’t selected earlier than he was. The senior’s fastball peaks in the upper 80s, with a plus-curveball that drops his average speed more than 10 miles-per-hour. While his motion is impressive, the sense is that additional development would yield higher fastball speeds that might rocket him up the draft boards when he’s available again three years later.

Either way, Crean has a bright future, and a proud father and uncle.