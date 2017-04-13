Tom Herman gets first QB commit at Texas in four-star Casey Thompson

Tom Herman has his first quarterback recruit at Texas, and it’s the son of a former Oklahoma player.

Casey Thompson, a four-star recruit from Southmoore (Oklahoma City), announced his commitment at high school Thursday. He is ranked as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2018 and No. 4 player overall in Oklahoma, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Thompson’s father, Charles, played for Oklahoma. Brother Kendal also played for the Sooners before transferring to Utah.

Casey, who is 6-1 and 184, was offered a scholarship in mid-January and took part in junior day and then return to campus to watch a spring practice session.

“I think I’m going to fit in perfect in the offense,” Thompson told 247Sports. “I think they like what I bring to the table. I enjoyed my time there when I went out there and watched practice. I felt like I could fit in great.”

In the interest of adding some suspense, Thomas first put on a Miami hat before discarding it. Then he put on a North Carolina hat after pulling it from under the table. He discarded that and went under the table again before putting on a Texas hat and giving the traditional “Hook Em.”