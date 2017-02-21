Tommy Williams named football coach at PRP

His father, Steve, a former player for the Louisville Bulls, Tommy Williams was exposed to football at a young age.

“I grew up around those guys … and my youth was spent taking road trips with those guys,” Tommy Williams said. “Coaching has been my dream job for quite some time.”

On Tuesday, Williams got the call for his first job as a head coach when Pleasure Ridge Park High School announced his hiring.

The 30-year-old Williams is a 2004 graduate of Butler High School, where he played quarterback and wide receiver. “Neither very well,” Williams said with a laugh.

He got his coaching start at Manual as an assistant from 2008-09 before joining the PRP staff as offensive coordinator in 2010. In 2012 PRP averaged 44.6 points per game and finished 14-1 after falling to Trinity in the Class 6A state final.

The Panthers finished 7-5 last season, averaging 29.8 points per game.

“The offense has kind of evolved while I’ve been here,” Williams said. “We’ve put points on the board against some of the best, and the highlight obviously was in 2012. We’ve been pretty consistent on that side of the ball, and that’s where my focus will stay. We’ll be hiring a defensive coordinator and let him run with it on that side of the ball.”

Williams replaces Jason Hiser, who stepped down in January after posting a 54-41 record over eight seasons.

Williams said PRP will return several solid juniors from last season, including quarterback B.J. Robinson and wide receiver/defensive back Shannon Bishop.

“We like the core we have coming back,” Williams said. “The cupboard is not bare.”

With the hiring of Williams, there are no openings for head football coaches remaining in the Louisville area. Seven other Louisville-area schools have hired new coaches this off-season – Ballard’s Adrian Morton, Central’s Marvin Dantzler, Eastern’s Justin Blanford, Moore’s Rob Reader, Oldham County’s Michael Fox, Seneca’s Preston Smith and Western’s Preston King.

