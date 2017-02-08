Menu
Tonight's boys district basketball tournament games

Boys district basketball tournaments continue tonight, with games in Brevard County and some local teams playing out of town.

Holy Trinity at Florida Prep basketball.

Holy Trinity at Florida Prep basketball.

See the schedule for the week here.

Tonight’s district tournament schedule:

District 6-8A at Celebration

Viera vs. Melbourne, 7 p.m.

District 13-7A at Okeechobee

Jensen Beach vs. Bayside, 4

Sebastian River vs. Eau Gallie, 5:30

Okeechobee vs. South Fork, 7

District 14-6A at Rockledge

Satellite vs. Titusville, 5:30

Palm Bay vs. Rockledge, 7

District 7-5A at Cocoa

West Shore vs. Holy Trinity, 5:30

Cocoa vs. Melbourne CC, 7

