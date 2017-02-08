Tonight's boys district basketball tournament games

Boys district basketball tournaments continue tonight, with games in Brevard County and some local teams playing out of town.
See the schedule for the week here.
Tonight’s district tournament schedule:
District 6-8A at Celebration
Viera vs. Melbourne, 7 p.m.
District 13-7A at Okeechobee
Jensen Beach vs. Bayside, 4
Sebastian River vs. Eau Gallie, 5:30
Okeechobee vs. South Fork, 7
District 14-6A at Rockledge
Satellite vs. Titusville, 5:30
Palm Bay vs. Rockledge, 7
District 7-5A at Cocoa
West Shore vs. Holy Trinity, 5:30
Cocoa vs. Melbourne CC, 7
High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/