Grayson (Ga.) football star Tony Gray responds to report on teammate's eligibility

Tony Gray, a Mississippi football signee from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), took to Twitter on Saturday night to speak out against the recent report regarding the eligibility of running back Kurt Taylor during the Rams’ run to the state title last fall.

According to Gwinnett Prep Sports, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has alerted Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) that it plans to investigate.

Taylor, a three-star recruit and Michigan commitment, was among a large number of players who transferred to Grayson before last season. He came to the district after starring at tailback for three years at Newton (Covington, Ga.). After playing in the fall as a Grayson student, he returned to Newton to finish high school this spring. The report indicated that Taylor’s father rented an apartment within the Grayson school district for the fall but did not sell the family home in Newton.

Taylor’s situation was brought to light in a Fox 5 Atlanta broadcast Wednesday night, helping prompt the investigation as the GHSA’s Steve Figueroa told Gwinnett Prep Sports. “We have informed Grayson that based on what was contained in that story we’re going to have to investigate that situation,” said Figueroa.

Gray, a four-star offensive tackle from Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville), transferred to Grayson last spring.

Bro do you get a rise off this @RandyTravisFox5 like let us live life we are young kids we all came legally nobody recruited us ❗️❗️ — TONY GRAY (@TONYGRAY2017) March 26, 2017