Top-10 2017 recruit Marvin Wilson heavily hinted at Ohio State commitment before Buckeyes in-home visit

Either Marvin Wilson is a huge tease, or he’s seriously considering taking his talents from the warmth of the South to Columbus, Ohio.

Hours before Wilson received an in-home visit from defensive line coach Larry Johnson, Wilson offered the following Tweet:

Thinking about joining my boys. I'm trying to be great 🔴⚪️ #GOBUCKS pic.twitter.com/0QtUkLTnGc — HOLLYWOOD MARV🎥 (@RDMW6) January 18, 2017

As Hollywood Marv made abundantly clear, the prospect of him ending up in Scarlet and Gray is no long shot. The Buckeyes were included on his list of five finalist programs, and while he has long been considered an LSU “lean,” the recent attention he’s shown Ohio State has made others think that the Buckeyes have a real shot at adding him to an already bumper 2017 recruiting class.

Pull that off, and Urban Meyer won’t just have landed a major surprise in his current class, he will have raided Texas for another one of the Lone Star state’s foremost high school stars.