Top 10 defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis chooses Alabama

Phidarian Mathis chose a unique setting to announce his college destination, paying homage to a player from a neighboring community who died playing the game both he and Mathis love.

Mathis, a four-star defensive tackle at Neville (Monroe, La.), made his announcement at the grave site of Tyrell Cameron, a 16-year-old at Franklin Parish (La.), who died hours after being injured in a September 2015 game.

When it came time to his announcement Tuesday, Mathis selected Alabama over in-state LSU and TCU.

Mathis is ranked as the No. 7 defensive tackle and No. 99 player overall in the 247Sports Composite.

His addition strengthens Alabama’s hold on the No. 1 spot in the team recruiting rankings. The Tide was among a number of top-tier programs hoping to get one of the few remaining elite defensive tackles.

He took official visits to all three and Alabama and LSU had been courting him heavily in the final days before Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Alabama coach Nick Saban and assistants Billy Napier and Karl Dunbar were back at Neville High School last Wednesday for the second time in two weeks to see Mathis. LSU coach Ed Orgeron and general manager Austin Thomas followed the Crimson Tide caravan on Thursday.

The coaches’ visit following Mathis’ trip to Alabama. He said the trip was “a lot of fun” and called his meeting with Saban and crew “productive.”

“First off I just asked a couple questions I was concerned about,” Mathis said. “We sat back and talked about the d-line and how they could use me.

“Basically I was asking about the positions and how many players at one position and how long will they be around.”

Alabama loses two starters on the defensive line, Jonathan Allen & Dalvin Tomlinson, to graduation. Former five-star recruit Da’Shawn Hand made the decision to return for his senior season and is projected to be a full-time starter after spending the last three years as a reserve.

Mathis said he was excited about the possibility of playing for Dunbar, Alabama’s veteran defensive line coach. Dunbar — a former defensive end at LSU — was the Tigers’ d-line coach in 2005 and spent 11 years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills before joining the Alabama staff in 2016.

“It makes me feel like he’s been to the NFL so I know if I go there he’ll be preparing me for the NFL and I’ll be good,” Mathis said.

Contributing: Adam Hunsicker, The News-Star