Top 10 outside linebacker Xavier Peters commits to Kentucky

Kentucky football landed a four-star football verbal commitment Tuesday.

Xavier Peters, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound outside linebacker from Lakota West (West Chester, Ohio), announced his intentions to play for Kentucky on Twitter.

Peters held offers from Alabama, Southern Cal, Penn State and other schools, according to his 247Sports profile.

According to 247Sports, he is the No. 8 outside linebacker and No. 129 overall in the nation. He is ranked No. 17 at the position, according to the composite. ESPN and 247Sports have him as a four-star recruit.

The addition moved Kentucky to No. 14 overall in the 247Sports class of 2018 rankings, good enough for fourth in the Southeastern Conference.

The Wildcats have 15 verbal commitments in the class, four four-star rated recruits and six from the state of Ohio.

Contributing: USA TODAY High School Sports