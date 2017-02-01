Top-10 overall prospect Marvin Wilson chooses Florida State with customized Jordan sneakers

At various times in the past calendar year, Marvin Wilson has been the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, the No. 1 defensive line prospect and the No. 1 player in the state of Texas. The second two descriptors still qualify as of National Signing Day, where Wilson is ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit in the 247 Sports composite rankings. One thing that all agree on is that Wilson will be a game-changer at the next level.

Now we know where that next level competition will be taking place, after Wilson committed to Florida State during a nationally televised look-in at his Episcopal High on ESPNU by unzipping a warm up to reveal a shirt with a large Seminoles logo on it as well as customized Florida State Jordan Air Force 1’s.

Jumpman Jumpman Jumpman Jumpman…Marvin's up to something. Marvin Wilson (#1 DT in ESPN 300) is a SEMINOLE! #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/zmam06leds — ESPNU (@ESPNU) February 1, 2017

“I went out to Florida State and loved everything about it,” Wilson told ESPN. “I love Coach (Marques) Hagans, I loved everyone around it, and the environment was just great. They showed me love. I’ve got (Houston native) Dontavious (Jackson), I’ve got (early enrollee) Cam (Akers). I’m just ready to go out there and be with them.”

After a wild recruiting ride where nearly every coach in the country made a push for the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Under Armour All-American’s services, the Houston native and Episcopal School star narrowed his final decision to five schools: Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida. The late addition of the Bulls was a direct connection to new USF coach Charlie Strong, whose bond with Wilson was so strong while he was at Texas that Wilson had at one point been expected to sign with the Longhorns.

Instead, he chose Florida State, where he’ll be expected to be a prime time disruptor from the day he arrives on campus.