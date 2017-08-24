Top 2018 center Jordan Brown transfers to Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Jordan Brown is the latest high-profile basketball player to transfer for the coming school year.

The 6-foot-10 center will leave Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.) for Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) to finish out his high school career.

Brown, who is ranked No. 3 among centers in the ESPN 100 and No. 30 overall, led the Timberwolves to a 32-3 record and the CIF NorCal Open Division title last season.

He averaged 26.3 points and 15.8 rebounds a game during that run.

Brown was equally dominant this summer with Team Arsenal on the adidas Gauntlet averaging 21.5 points and 10.6 rebounds a game.