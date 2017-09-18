Top 2019 hoops recruit Scottie Lewis humiliates defender at charity event

Scottie Lewis, one of the top players in the class of 2019, co-hosted a charity event at his school along with teammate Bryan Antoine.

While there, he did this, which is just nasty.

Antoine and Lewis teamed up for a noble cause, raising money for the homeless. Lewis was inspired after an encounter on the street.

“That stayed with me,” Lewis told the Asbury Park Press about an encounter with a homeless family. “I’ve never been homeless, but I know what it feels like to be hungry. Growing up, my brothers and I traveled from shelter to shelter with my mother in New York. Now that I have perspective on things, I want to use my voice I’ve built through basketball to try to make a difference. I want to give back.”