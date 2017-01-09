Top 2019 running back Noah Cain heading to IMG Academy

Running back Noah Cain, who 247Sports considers the No. 1 running back recruit and No. 5 player overall in the Class of 2019, is leaving Denton Guyer in Texas for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), he announced late last week on Twitter.

Cain, who is 5-11 and 201 pounds, has 15 reported offers and ran for 22 touchdowns and 1,683 yards this season.

There has been a conflict between Texas coaches and IMG in recent years. The head of the Texas High School Coaches Association criticized IMG and urged Texas schools not to schedule the Ascenders last spring; in the fall, a coach called out IMG for allegedly trying to recruit one of its players.

“I think if I was going to answer any question about IMG honestly, we’d need a talk show on HBO,” Guyer coach John Walsh told the Dallas Morning News, but added, “His presence on the field is going to be missed. But no one player or coach will define this program.”

