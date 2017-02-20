Top 2018 LB prospect Palaie Gaoteote picks USC

USC’s recruiting class for 2018 just got an enormous lift on the defensive side.

Palaie Gaoteote, the top linebacker prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports, chose the Trojans as his college destination on Sunday evening. A Bishop Gorman (Nev.) junior, Gaoteote picked USC ahead of scholarship offers from most of the nation’s biggest programs, citing the feel he had for the school as a deciding factor.

Gaoteote stood out as a junior for USA TODAY Super 25 National Champion Bishop Gorman, recording a whopping 68 total tackles. As one of the nation’s top five overall prospects, Gaoteote will be asked to lead the Gaels from the front as a senior, organizing the team’s defense on the field while also providing leadership off it.

Now that he has his college recruiting out of the way, he will have one less major distraction to worry about.