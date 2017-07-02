Top 5 defensive end Stephon Wynn commits to Alabama

Alabama football’s recruiting Class of 2018 got off to a slow start — at least for the Crimson Tide — but things are are picking up.

Defensive lineman Stephon Wynn became the third four-star commit in the last month when he chose Alabama.

Wynn from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) is ranked as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 104 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Wynn is listed at 6-4 and 285 pounds with room to add weight and not lose his speed.

He joins recent Alabama commits outside linebacker Quay Walker and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. Wynn is the No. 6 commit in the Alabama class.