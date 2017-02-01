Top 5 guard Tedarrell Slaton commits to Florida to play defense

Tadarell “T.J,” Slaton, the No. 3 guard in the Class of 2017, could be playing defensive tackle in college.

Slaton committed to Florida during a morning National Signing Day ceremony at high school, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), and has said the coaches are considering moving him to the other side of the ball. He said defense is actually his preference.

Slaton, a U.S. Army All-American, is massive at nearly 6-5 and 360 pounds.

He took official visits to Florida and Georgia in the final two weeks, and as of Tuesday morning, Heritage coach Pat Surtain said he was not sure that Slaton was planning to announce. Players do not have to sign Wednesday; it is the first day of the signing period.

Slaton also plays basketball.

“It’s not about the play, it’s about the players and the coaches and everything,” he told 247Sports. “It’s what’s going on behind the scenes, more than on the field.

“Gainesville’s just like such a small place but everybody buys into the football team, basketball team. Every sport over there, it’s like Gators fans everywhere.”