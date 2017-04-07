Top 5: Hudl's best boys basketball plays of 2016-17
Top 5: Hudl's best boys basketball plays of 2016-17
shares
share
sms
send
email
We’ve reached the end of the 2016-17 basketball season, which means it’s time to wrap up the best of the best highlights from the season. Hudl is weighing in with it’s top-5 of a variety of different plays from the season from around the country. Today we’re checking out 2016-17’s best overall plays.
allen high school, basketball, boys basketball, Devon Moore, jalen preston, Manvel High School (Manvel TX), Merrick Deger, najee thomas, seventy first basketball, seventy first high school, Talek Williams, Waterloo West, Waverly, William Allen, William Allen High, Hudl Top 5, Video
shares
share
sms
send
email