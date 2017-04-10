Top 5: Hudl's best girls basketball plays of the season
We’ve reached the end of the 2016-17 basketball season, which means it’s time to wrap up the best of the best highlights from the season. Hudl is weighing in with it’s top-5 of a variety of different plays from the season from around the country. Today we’re checking out 2016-17’s best overall girls basketball plays.
Arlington High School, basketball, Dublin Coffman, Dublin Coffman High School (Dublin OH), Francesca Bellibi, girls basketball, Jacy Sheldon, Jada Clowers, Kyren Whittington, Macon Central, Northlake Christian, Regis Jesuit High School (Aurora CO), sarah theiler, Hudl Top 5, Video
