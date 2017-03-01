Top-5 RB prospect Jaelen Gill picks Ohio State

Newest Ohio State commit Jaelen Gill: pic.twitter.com/JWO6C7CiMo — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) March 1, 2017

Ohio State has added one of the top running back prospects in the Class of 2018 and protected their own proverbial turf in the process.

The Buckeyes officially gained the commitment of Westerville (Ohio) South running back Jaelen Gill on Wednesday, with the all-purpose back choosing Ohio State ahead of Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, Tennessee and scholarship offers from most of the nation’s other top programs.

As a long-time in-state star, Gill’s choice of the Buckeyes may not have been a huge surprise, but it was still an in-state coup for coach Urban Meyer, whose Class of 2018 is now beginning to take shape; Gill becomes Ohio State’s fourth commit, and third four-star pledge in the class.

There is still one wrinkle remaining for Ohio State, however: Gill is a talented baseball player as well, and his athleticism and bat could make him a high draft pick in the 2018 MLB Entry Draft. Whether he would be receptive to such an offer remains to be seen, but his commitment to the Buckeyes feels safe enough given his location and long fandom of the team that it’s probably the biggest threat to keeping him out of scarlet and gray.