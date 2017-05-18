Top 5 shooting guard Prentiss Hubb commits to Notre Dame

Prentiss Hubb, ranked as the No. 5 shooting guard in the Class of 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

The 6-2 Hubb from Gonzaga College High (Washington, D.C.) chose the Irish over a final four that also included Maryland, Virginia and Villanova.

He was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA District of Columbia First Team after averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 assists per game during Gonzaga’s run to the DCSAA championship.

Hubb is the first commit in the Class of 2018 for Notre Dame, which is expected to have four openings following the 2017-18 season.

Hubb visited South Bend after the second session of the Under Armour Association, which was held on the last weekend in April in Westfield, Ind. He is playing for DC Premier on the UAA circuit.