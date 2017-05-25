Top 5 tight end Mustapha Muhammad lists top 10 with video

Mustapha Muhammad didn’t wait for his commitment to post a video. He posted a video on Twitter to announce his top 10.

Muhammad, 6-4 and 235, is ranked as the No. 4 tight end and No. 10 player overall in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Muhammad released his top 10 on the day of his spring game at Ridge Point (Fort Bend, Texas).

From 36 to 10… Let's Get it‼️

I would like to announce my official Top🔟 of schools of interest..

Please respect my decision.#DNA 💉💉 pic.twitter.com/43QltpHLDD — Mustapha🔞 (@MustaphaM_) May 25, 2017

To no surprise, the group is a list of college football powerhouses: Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC.