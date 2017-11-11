Top center Bol Bol transfers from Mater Dei to Findlay Prep

Bol Bol, the 7-3 son of former NBA player Manute Bol, is transferring to Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), Findlay Prep coach Paul Washington Sr. confirmed.

Bol, who transferred to Mater Dei from Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.) in January, improved steadily through last season and shined on the Nike summer EYBL circuit, averaging 24.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 blocks during the summer.

The addition of Bol gives the Pilots two 7-3 players, both transfers. Connor Vanover, a Memphis commit from Little Rock, Ark., is the other.

“Yes, he’s eligible immediately and will play in our next game on Wednesday,” Washington texted.

Mater Dei coach Gary McKnight told the Los Angeles Times that Bol’s departure was for family reasons.

Bol is listed as the No. 1 center and No. 3 overall player in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.