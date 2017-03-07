Top CIF seed lands bye after inaccurate entry in playoff field

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Warriors earn #1 seed in D2 CIF State Basketball Playoffs. First game is at home on Saturday. https://t.co/OnqcFo1kw8… pic.twitter.com/QdPzf3n4d0 — Alemany Athletics (@AlemanySports) March 6, 2017

There are clerical errors, and then there are errors that change the entire competitive balance of an entire tournament. The California Interscholastic Federation’s (CIF) state tournament just had a blunder of the second variety.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, CIF Mission Hills Bishop Alemany, the top seed in the forthcoming CIF Division II playoffs, will now be given a bye directly into the second round. Why? Because it’s scheduled first round opponent, Bakersfield Independence of the Central Section, didn’t even apply to take part in the state tournament.

If that sounds like a technicality, it’s actually not. To be a formalized part of the state’s playoff system, the CIF requires a team to not only be eligible by finishing highly in their section, but also request an entry. Independence apparently did no such thing, but was still inadvertently submitted to state authorities nonetheless. That put them into the bracket and up against Alemany, at least until Independence officials declared they had no intent of taking place in the entire tournament.

Without Independence, CIF officials had little choice but to give Alemany a bye, advancing the Warriors directly into a matchup against either Harvard Westlake or Mater Dei, both of which will have to survive a brutal opening round matchup against the other just to reach the game against Alemany.

Naturally, this entire confluence of events is pretty unfair to both Harvard Westlake and Mater Dei. It doesn’t mean that the winner of that opening game won’t capture a state title, but it sure makes it a lot less likely, all due to some misfiled paperwork.