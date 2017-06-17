Top Class of 2020 basketball prospect Nimari Burnett leaving Morgan Park (Chicago) for California

JUST IN: Nimari Burnett, one of the top rising sophs in the country, is leaving Morgan Park and moving to Californiahttps://t.co/uQSqVwgZv1 pic.twitter.com/hlJRIzSmS6 — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) June 16, 2017

One of the basketball best prospects in the Class of 2020 is moving halfway across the country, from the Midwest to the West Coast.

Rising sophomore Nimari Burnett is transferring from Morgan Park (Chicago) and heading to California. Burnett confirmed the news to the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday.

The news of the transfer caught his coach off guard.

“I really don’t know what is going on,” Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin told the Sun-Times. “I haven’t talked to anybody.”

Burnett, one of the nation’s best players in the 2020 class, shined in the Class 3A state title game. He made three 3-pointers in overtime and scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs to the 69-67 win over Fenwick (Oak Park, Ill.).

RELATED: Martellus Bennett delivers state championship rings he bought, designed for Chicago basketball team

Burnett is also one of a group of local players featured on Bringing Up Ballers, a reality show on Lifetime.

A June 7 tweet from Nimari’s mother, Nikki Burnett, may have given a hint at where in southern California the family may end up.

Let's be sure to focus on North Hollywood, Woodland Hills & Maybe Calabasas😜 Mr. Burnett @bburnett70 https://t.co/mDdH2OSl1C — Nikki B. (@SheNikkiB) June 7, 2017

Burnett, a well-known player in Chicago for several years, had held a press conference last summer to announce that he was attending Morgan Park.

“[Burnett] is a ballplayer, he’s a gamer,” Irvin told the Sun Times back in December. “I believed in him from day one, put him on varsity and never looked back. I know what his capabilities are. He loves the moment. He almost shoots better than me, almost. The team loves him. He’s an all-around great player.”