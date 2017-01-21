Top football recruits Austin Jackson, Isaiah Pola-Mao set to make college announcements

Three-time All-Arizona safety Isaiah Pola-Mao of Phoenix Mountain Pointe will make his college announcement next Friday at 9 a.m. at his school.

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson of Phoenix North Canyon, the state’s No. 1 2017 recruit, will make his announcement at 10 a.m. on Signing Day at North Canyon. Signing Day is Feb. 1.

Jackson is rated No. 35 in the country in USA TODAY’s composite football player rankings that includes Rivals, Scout, ESPN and 247 Sports.

Pola-Mao is ranked 116th in the composite national rankings.

Jackson will choose among Arizona State, USC and Washington, according to former North Canyon coach Jose Lucero.

Mountain Pointe coach Norris Vaughan said he believes Pola-Mao will choose between ASU and USC. Pola-Mao was going to announce on Signing Day, but Vaughan convinced him to move it up to be different.

Peoria Centennial defensive end Andrew Nichols also intends on making his college announcement on Signing Day, along with Scottsdale Saguaro safety Kaelib Jarrell.

Saguaro offensive guard Sean Seawards is on his official recruiting trip to Boise State this weekend. He could commit this weekend, according to coach Jason Mohns.

