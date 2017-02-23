Top girls basketball players say making Jordan Brand Classic is 'dream come true'

Chasity Patterson didn’t need to grow up watching Michael Jordan win six NBA titles to share the popular opinion that “he’s the greatest of all time.”

“Just the way he competed and what he was able to accomplish,” said Patterson, a point guard at North Shore (Houston). “I watched a lot of film of him and saw his Hall of Fame speech and everything like that; he’s the best that ever played the game, for sure.”

On Thursday, Patterson found out that she and 23 of the top girls’ basketball players, including 17 of the top 20 players in the ESPN Hoop Gurlz 100, representing 12 different states and one other country, were picked to invade the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 14 for the third annual Jordan Brand All-American Girls game presented by American Family Insurance.

“It is such an honor to be able to play in the classic representing the greatest of all time,” Patterson said. “Just knowing that only a select few players get picked for this game makes it even more special.”

Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.) wing Megan Walker, who is ranked No. 1 overall, South Salem (Salem, Ore.) guard Evina Westbrook, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) forward Rellah Boothe, Patterson and Saint Joseph (Kenosha, Wis.) forward Sidney Cooks round out ESPN’s top five. All were picked for the game.

“We’re very excited to welcome this talented group of young women to our third All-American Girls Game at Barclays Center,” said Larry Miller, president of Jordan Brand. “As the women’s game continues to grow, we’re proud to host a first-class event for these top-tier athletes.”

Texas had more JBC All-Americans than any other state with seven, Georgia had four and California and Florida posted two apiece.

Patterson was one of the two Longhorns’ recruits in the JBC.

Tennessee led the way with four recruits in the game, Connecticut had three and Stanford and Baylor each had two apiece.

“I definitely love playing against competition at the highest level,” Patterson said. “It brings my game to the next level. I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans in New York too. This will be my first trip to there. I know I’ll always remember this trip.”

Tickets go on sale March 3 at all Ticketmaster locations, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will go on sale at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center on March 4 at noon.

