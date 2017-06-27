Top baseball players invade N.C. at the Tournament of Stars

CARY, N.C. – Starting Tuesday, 80 of the top high school baseball players in the country will invade Cary, N.C., to participate in the Tournament of Stars at USA Baseball National Training Complex.

Every player in the Top 10 of the Perfect Game Top 500, including No. 1 overall player North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) pitcher Kumar Rocker, will suit up at the event, which runs through July 1.

Three players who made the ALL-USA teams – Santiago (Corona, Calif.) pitcher Brice Turang, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) catcher Austin Wells and Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) pitcher J.T. Ginn – will also be featured in the games this week.

The players will split into four teams (Team United, Team Pride, Team Free and Team Brave) and compete against each other and undergo intense testing over the next three days.

