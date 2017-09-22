Top Indy LB Cam McGrone presented with U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

Warren Central (Indianapolis) linebacker Cam McGrone received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

McGrone, a Michigan commit, is the top linebacker in the state and among the best in the country. And he has a special reason why he chose to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

“My grandfather was a Vietnam vet,” McGrone said. “I grew up watching the Army game.”

Beyond his accomplishments on the field, McGrone is also looking forward to the experience.

“My main goal is to give back to the community,” he said. “I want to give back to people who may not be as fortunate as me. That’s definitely one of the things I want to do.”

Beyond that, McGrone is also looking forward to competing on the field with the nation’s best.

“This will definitely be a measure of my ability,” he said. “I’ve been playing great competition week in and week out, but this is similar to The Opening where it’s the best of the best in the country.”

The U.S Army All-American Bowl will kick off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.