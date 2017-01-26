Top linebacker Jacob Phillips flips commitment from Oklahoma to LSU

Jacob Phillips, a four-star linebacker from East Nashville (Tenn.) Magnet School, announced Thursday his commitment to LSU.

Happy and blessed to announce I will be spending the next 4 years at LSU 🐅🔥🐯 #GeauxTigers #GlorytoGod pic.twitter.com/pklOTUzvsg — Jacob Phillips (@jacobphillips_1) January 26, 2017

Phillips had been committed to Oklahoma since October.

“I just felt comfortable with it,” Phillips said of Oklahoma when he committed. “It was my number one school, I love the coaches there, I love the tradition, so I feel like this is the right decision for me.

“I just woke up one day I knew I wanted to be a Sooner, and that’s what made it.”

Those feelings have since changed, obviously.

Phillips visited Baton Rouge over the weekend and was said to be very close to committing Sunday.

Tennessee’s Mr. Football in Class 3A, Phillips accounted for 123 tackles and three interceptions during his senior season.