Top long snapper Karsten Battles receives Army Bowl jersey

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 30, 2017
Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson (San Antonio) long snapper Karsten Battles received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.
Battles, who is uncommitted, is one of the nation’s top longsnappers.
He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
