Top Neb. hoops recruit Ed Chang transferring to Garfield (Seattle) to play for Brandon Roy

At the end of the day, you gotta do what's best for you.🤘🏾 — edchang (@EdChang_1) August 17, 2017

Last year, former NBA standout Brandon Roy arrived at Nathan Hale (Seattle) and instantly turned the school into a power. Thanks in large part to top recruit Michael Porter Jr. relocating from Missouri to play for Roy, the team won the Washington state 3A title and finished No. 4 in the final Super 25 ranking.

In May, Roy left Nathan Hale to take over his alma mater, Garfield. He steps onto the sideline vacated by longtime coach Ed Haskins at the school where he starred before going on to be an All-American at the University of Washington and then a three-time NBA All-Star with the Portland Trailblazers. Haskins left to be an assistant coach at Washington State.

As for Roy’s coaching career, much like when Porter arrived, there is another standout from the Midwest who has chosen to finish his high school career in the Pacific Northwest under Roy’s guidance. According to the Seattle Times, Nebraska prep star Ed Chang is relocating to Seattle to finish his senior year at Garfield.

Chang, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward, comes to Garfield from Papillion-La Vista (Papillion, Neb.). A three-star recruit according to the 247 Sports Composite, he committed to Washington in July and is rated as the No. 70 small forward in his class. He was also the top-rated recruit in Nebraska, however.

“We wish Edward nothing but the best in the years to come,’’ Papillion-La Vista principal Jerry Kalina told the Omaha World-Herald last week. “He represented Monarch Nation with nothing but class. We will miss his long-range bombs on Friday nights.”

Per the Times, Chang retweeted news about his pending move on his Twitter account, but declined to comment to reporters.

UW's top 2018 recruit, Ed Chang out of Nebraska, will be playing for coach B-Roy at Garfield this season. The Bulldogs will be loaded. — 206 Hoops (@206Hoops) August 17, 2017

As a junior, Chang averaged 18.1 points per game for Papillion-La Vista, a Class A school that was the runner-up for the state championship.

“I understand players do want to play for me; I can’t turn a kid away,” Roy told the Times prior to leading Hale through a 29-0 season capped with the Class 3A state title.

Prior to Roy’s stint at Nathan Hale, the team finished the previous season 3-18. Then came Porter Jr., who decommitted from Washington and will play at Missouri. So will his brother, Jontay, who joined Nathan Hale last year and will reclassify to join his brother on the Tigers this fall.

Garfield lost the 2016-17 state title to Nathan Hale, which also graduated Washington newcomer Jaylen Nowell and Stanford-bound Daejon Davis.

Now, with Chang in the fold, Roy’s prep coaching career just got even more interesting.