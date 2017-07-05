Top Ohio LB Xavier Peters commits to Kentucky via Twitter, deletes it

Xavier Peters, a Lakota West High School linebacker considered a four-star recruit by several top recruiting websites and among the best in the country at outside linebacker in the Class of 2018, committed via Twitter on Tuesday to play for the Kentucky Wildcats – but has since deleted the Tweet and Tweeted this Wednesday afternoon:

I still have to sit down and think about some things 🤔💯 #life — 🐐xavier peters#1🐐 (@xavierpeters22) July 5, 2017

Here were some of the reactions via Twitter before Peters deleted his Tweet announcing his commitment:

Hell yeah!! Welcome to the family bro ⚪️🔵 #BBN https://t.co/wdg8bNJItK — Brenden Bates (@BatesBrenden) July 4, 2017

Aye! Welcome to fam💯 Let's get it popping💪🏾 https://t.co/1sXEtqFpXd — Quintin Wilson (@q_wil42) July 4, 2017

Peters’ teammate at West, defensive lineman Tyler Bentley, as well as Moeller tight end Brenden Bates and Walnut Hills offensive lineman Quintin Wilson have verbally committed to play at UK.

More from Kentucky.com’s Ben Roberts from Tuesday, also before the deleted Tweet:

247Sports ranks Peters as the No. 8 outside linebacker and No. 129 overall prospect nationally in the 2018 class, making him UK’s second-highest-ranked player on that list after lineman Marquan McCall (No. 111 overall). Peters, who visited UK for a game last fall and has been a regular recruiting guest in Lexington, recently narrowed his list to 10 schools: UK, Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Tennessee and Texas. He had scholarship offers from all 10 of those programs, and Penn State and USC were thought to be in his top tier before he announced for Kentucky. There’s still a chance that Ohio State could come in with a late scholarship offer, too. Over the past few days, Peters has competed in The Opening Finals in Oregon, arguably the top summer camp for high school football prospects and a highly-selective, invitation-only event. Peters has also accepted an invitation to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in January.

