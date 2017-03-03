Top point guard Trevon Duval is thankful for the honor to play in the Jordan Brand Classic

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) senior Trevon Duval was honored Wednesday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’m happy and thankful for this honor,” said Trevon Duval. “I’m just ready to get there and do what I do and play the way I know how.”

Duval is ranked the No. 4 player overall and No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2017 by ESPN. The 6-3 point guard is uncommitted but is down to Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Kansas and Seton Hall. Duke is thought to be the leader.

As part of the event, Duval presented his coach, Vince Walden, with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.