Top-ranked 2019 QB Michael Johnson Jr. leaving California for Oregon

Michael Johnson Jr., ranked by Top 247 as the No. 1 dual quarterback in the Class of 2019, has transferred to Sheldon High in Eugene, Ore.

Johnson’s father is the new wide receivers coach at the University of Oregon.

He previously attended The King’s Academy in Sunnyvale, Calif.), where his father was his high school coach. TKA went 24-9 under Johnson Sr., who also is a former San Diego Chargers receivers coach.

“He said he was really excited for me to make the move,” Johnson Jr. told ScoopDuck.com. He left it up to me but he’s happy to have me up there closer to home. He can watch my games and our family can be together so he can see us more. We’re all pretty excited about it.”

Johnson, who is 6-3 and 185 pounds, has nine scholarship offers, including Arizona, Cal, Florida State, Louisville, and yes, Oregon.

When his father stepped down at The King’s Academy in February for what initially was a job at Michigan before he was hired as a full-time staffer at Oregon, King’s athletic director Joe Maemone told the Mercury News said:

“As far as Junior is concerned, his heart says he definitely wants to stay. He loves it here. Mike wants him to stay because of his experience here at King’s. But the family needs to work all that out. Whatever they decide, we’re 100 percent behind. Obviously, we’d love to have Mike finish his career here. But family needs to be together. That’s a decision that Mike and his wife and Junior will all come to an agreement on.”

Sheldon might have its quarterback, but it doesn’t have a coach. The school is interviewing finalists and hopes to have a hire made by April 1, according to The Register-Guard.