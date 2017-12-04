Top-ranked Mater Dei moves one step from state title, Owasso sole new team in Super 25

Top-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) has only one test left to finish the season as the No. 1 team in the Super 25 football rankings. The Monarchs defeated then-No. 9 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) 49-24 in the Southern Section Div. I final as quarterback J.T. Daniels passed for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

Mater Dei will face No. 13 De La Salle (Concord) Dec. 16 in the Open Division Bowl State Championship in Sacramento.

Eight Super 25 teams won state titles over the weekend: No. 4 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.); No. 6 Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.); No. 10 Trinity (Louisville); No. 11 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas); No. 19 Pearl, Miss; No. 20 Martinsburg, W.Va.; No. 23 Chandler, Ariz.; and No. 25 West Point, Miss.

The only Super 25 addition, No. 22 Owasso, Okla., also won a state title. The Rams avenged their only loss with a 21-14 defeat of then No. 17 Union (Tulsa) on Friday as quarterback Will Kuehne ran for two touchdowns.